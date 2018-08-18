Water Molecules Detected Above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Discover Magazine - Fri 31 Aug 18 Jupiter is without a doubt inhospitable, but it does have one thing going for it — increasing evidence that it’s rich in water. Astrophysicist Gordon L. Bjoraker of NASA's Goddard Space ... Water Molecules Detected Above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, Astronomy.com - Fri 31 Aug 18



Is There Water on Jupiter? Great Red Spot May Hold the Answer SPACE.com - 10 hours ago A recent study of Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot reveals that this gas giant may have water.

Water clouds in Jupiter's Great Red Spot mean alien life 'can't be ruled out' FOXNews - Fri 31 Aug 18 In a stunning scientific discovery, researchers have found water clouds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot, raising the prospect that life may exist on the planet.

Water clouds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot megastorm raise hopes 'exotic life' could exist there Daily Mail - Thu 30 Aug 18 The NASA discovery inside the centuries-old storm, larger than planet Earth, sheds new light on how Jupiter developed - and if life could, or has ever, existed on it.

NASA: Indications of water on Jupiter Watts Up With That? - Fri 31 Aug 18 How a NASA Scientist Looks in the Depths of the Great Red Spot to Find Water on Jupiter For centuries, scientists have worked to understand the makeup of Jupiter. It’s no wonder: this mysterious ...

Water discovered in the Great Red Spot indicates Jupiter might have plenty more SpaceDaily - Fri 31 Aug 18 Clemson SC (SPX) Aug 31, 2018 On Dec. 7, 1995, NASA's historic Galileo probe plunged into Jupiter's atmosphere at 106,000 mph, relaying 58 minutes of data back to Earth before it was pulverized ... Water discovered in the Great Red Spot indicates Jupiter might have plenty more, Eurekalert - Thu 30 Aug 18



Jupiter’s Great Red Spot reveals signs of water: NASA The Hindu - Thu 30 Aug 18 There’s even lightning and thunder on the planet, phenomena fuelled by moisture.

Deep inside the Great Red Spot hints at water on Jupiter SpaceDaily - Thu 30 Aug 18 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Aug 30, 2018 For centuries, scientists have worked to understand the makeup of Jupiter. It's no wonder: this mysterious planet is the biggest one in our solar system by ...