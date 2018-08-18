Water Molecules Detected Above Jupiter’s Great Red SpotDiscover Magazine - Fri 31 Aug 18
Jupiter is without a doubt inhospitable, but it does have one thing going for it — increasing evidence that it’s rich in water. Astrophysicist Gordon L. Bjoraker of NASA's Goddard Space ...Water Molecules Detected Above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, Astronomy.com - Fri 31 Aug 18
How a NASA scientist looks in the depths of the Great Red Spot to find water on JupiterPhys.org - Wed 29 Aug 18
For centuries, scientists have worked to understand the makeup of Jupiter. It's no wonder: this mysterious planet is the biggest one in our solar system by far, and chemically, the closest relative ...How a NASA Scientist Looks in the Depths of the Great Red Spot to Find Water on Jupiter, Astrobiology Magazine - Thu 30 Aug 18
How a NASA scientist looks in the depths of the great red spot to find water on Jupiter, ScienceDaily - Wed 29 Aug 18
How a NASA scientist looks in the depths of the great red spot to find water on Jupiter, Eurekalert - Wed 29 Aug 18
Is There Water on Jupiter? Great Red Spot May Hold the AnswerSPACE.com - 10 hours ago
A recent study of Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot reveals that this gas giant may have water.
Water clouds in Jupiter's Great Red Spot mean alien life 'can't be ruled out'FOXNews - Fri 31 Aug 18
In a stunning scientific discovery, researchers have found water clouds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot, raising the prospect that life may exist on the planet.
Water clouds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot megastorm raise hopes 'exotic life' could exist thereDaily Mail - Thu 30 Aug 18
The NASA discovery inside the centuries-old storm, larger than planet Earth, sheds new light on how Jupiter developed - and if life could, or has ever, existed on it.
NASA: Indications of water on JupiterWatts Up With That? - Fri 31 Aug 18
How a NASA Scientist Looks in the Depths of the Great Red Spot to Find Water on Jupiter For centuries, scientists have worked to understand the makeup of Jupiter. It’s no wonder: this mysterious ...
Water discovered in the Great Red Spot indicates Jupiter might have plenty moreSpaceDaily - Fri 31 Aug 18
Clemson SC (SPX) Aug 31, 2018 On Dec. 7, 1995, NASA's historic Galileo probe plunged into Jupiter's atmosphere at 106,000 mph, relaying 58 minutes of data back to Earth before it was pulverized ...Water discovered in the Great Red Spot indicates Jupiter might have plenty more, Eurekalert - Thu 30 Aug 18
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot reveals signs of water: NASAThe Hindu - Thu 30 Aug 18
There’s even lightning and thunder on the planet, phenomena fuelled by moisture.
Deep inside the Great Red Spot hints at water on JupiterSpaceDaily - Thu 30 Aug 18
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Aug 30, 2018 For centuries, scientists have worked to understand the makeup of Jupiter. It's no wonder: this mysterious planet is the biggest one in our solar system by ...
Looking for water in Jupiter’s Great Red SpotScience Blog - Wed 29 Aug 18
Scientists have for the first time detected water clouds deep inside Jupiter’s Great Red Spot – a centuries-old storm larger than planet Earth – allowing them to put tighter limits on ...