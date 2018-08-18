Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
How to scout a cosmic monster

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Enormous and unstoppable, a distant galaxy is making stars at a truly astronomical rate. Andrew Masterson reports.

Astronomers reveal new details about 'monster' star-forming galaxies

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

An international team of astronomers from Japan, Mexico and the University of Massachusetts Amherst studying a "monster galaxy" 12.4 billion light years away today report that their instruments ...

Astronomers reveal new details about 'monster' star-forming galaxies, SpaceDaily - 4 hours ago

Astronomers Make High-Res Gas Map of ‘Monster’ Galaxy

Geek.com - 2 hours ago

An international team of astronomers this week revealed new details about a &#8220;monster galaxy&#8221; 12.4 billion light years away. Scientists from Japan, Mexico, and the University of Massachusetts ...

This ancient 'monster' galaxy should have destroyed itself

FOXNews - 7 hours ago

There's a monster out there. It's far away, buried deep in the past. But scientists can see it. And thanks to a new international imaging project, they've begun to understand it, too.

This Ancient 'Monster' Galaxy Should Have Destroyed Itself, Livescience - 22 hours ago

Astronomers spot 'monster galaxy' that creates new stars 1,000 times faster than the Milky Way

Daily Mail - 22 hours ago

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts hope that studying the huge galaxy will shed light on the formation and evolution of the Milky Way.

Unstable Monster Galaxy Hosts Runaway Star Formation

SPACE.com - 23 hours ago

Some 12.4 billion light-years from Earth, a monster galaxy can be seen forming stars 1,000 times faster than the Milky Way does. It's less of a mess than researchers expected — but its frenetic ...

Unstoppable monster in the early universe

ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago

Astronomers obtained the most detailed anatomy chart of a monster galaxy located 12.4 billion light-years away. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the team revealed ...

