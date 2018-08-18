Ancient Livestock Dung Reshaped African Savannah

Ancient Livestock Dung Reshaped African SavannahDiscover Magazine - 3 hours ago
Dung, poop, number 2 — we’ve all dealt with the troublesome solid waste that biological entities produce. But it can have its uses too, beyond just giving sewer planners something to do. In ...
Remains of dung from 3700 years ago reveal how it was nomadic herders, not nature, that seeded the Serengeti’s unique ecosystems
Prehistoric herders tended animals on the African plains, providing invaluable dung. Natalie Parletta reports.
Ancient animal herders added to the ecological richness and diversity of the African savanna thousands of years ago -- an effect that persists to the present day, a new study finds. The herders' ...