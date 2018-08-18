Ancient Livestock Dung Reshaped African Savannah Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago Dung, poop, number 2 — we’ve all dealt with the troublesome solid waste that biological entities produce. But it can have its uses too, beyond just giving sewer planners something to do. In ...

Humans have shaped the Serengeti’s ecosystems since the Stone Age Newscientist - 5 hours ago Remains of dung from 3700 years ago reveal how it was nomadic herders, not nature, that seeded the Serengeti’s unique ecosystems

Neolithic cattle farmers in Africa created wildlife hotspots because of the sheer amount of MANURE Daily Mail - 6 hours ago For 2,000-3,000 years southwestern Kenya was occupied by groups of nomadic herders and the manure from their livestock affects the savannah to this day.