Ancient Livestock Dung Reshaped African Savannah

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

Dung, poop, number 2 — we’ve all dealt with the troublesome solid waste that biological entities produce. But it can have its uses too, beyond just giving sewer planners something to do. In ...

Humans have shaped the Serengeti’s ecosystems since the Stone Age

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

Remains of dung from 3700 years ago reveal how it was nomadic herders, not nature, that seeded the Serengeti’s unique ecosystems

The Serengeti isn’t wilderness. It’s the product of livestock farming

Cosmos Magazine - 6 hours ago

Prehistoric herders tended animals on the African plains, providing invaluable dung. Natalie Parletta reports.

Ancient livestock dung heaps are now African wildlife hotspots

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

Often viewed as wild, naturally pristine and endangered by human encroachment, some of the African savannah's most fertile and biologically diverse wildlife hotspots owe their vitality to heaps ...

Neolithic cattle farmers in Africa created wildlife hotspots because of the sheer amount of MANURE

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

For 2,000-3,000 years southwestern Kenya was occupied by groups of nomadic herders and the manure from their livestock affects the savannah to this day.

Ancient African herders had lasting ecological impact on grazed lands

ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Ancient animal herders added to the ecological richness and diversity of the African savanna thousands of years ago -- an effect that persists to the present day, a new study finds. The herders' ...

