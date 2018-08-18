Researchers 3-D print prototype for 'bionic eye'TechXplore - 20 hours ago
A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota have, for the first time, fully 3-D printed an array of light receptors on a hemispherical surface. This discovery marks a significant step ...Researchers 3-D Print Prototype for 'Bionic Eye', Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago
Researchers 3D print prototype for 'bionic eye', ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago
Research brief: Researchers 3D print prototype for 'bionic eye', Eurekalert - 20 hours ago
Researchers 3D print prototype for 'bionic eye', Newswise - 22 hours ago
One step closer to creating the world's first bionic EYE: Scientists 3D print a prototype 'eyeball'Daily Mail - 2 hours ago
In a world first, University of Minnesota researchers have 3D printed an artificial 'eyeball' that mimics the function of the retina in order to restore sight.
Say Hello To My Little 3D Printed Bionic EyeScience 2.0 - 5 hours ago
A fully 3D printed array of light receptors on a hemispherical surface is the first significant step toward creating a "bionic eye."The project began with a hemispherical glass dome to show ...
3D printed light receptors hold promise in development of bionic eyesThe Engineer - 5 hours ago
Light receptors have been 3D printed on a hemispherical surface for the first time, an advance that could eventually lead to so-called bionic eyes that restore sight. Researchers from the University ...