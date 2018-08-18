Self-powered sensor could monitor joint-surgery patients

Self-powered sensor could monitor joint-surgery patientsGizmag - 4 hours ago
When someone is recovering from joint surgery, it's important for doctors to monitor factors such as their range of motion. A new self-powered sensor could make doing so easier than ever, ...
