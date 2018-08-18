Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Jupiter had growth disorders

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Researchers of the Universities of Bern and Zürich and of ETH Zürich show how Jupiter was formed. Data collected from meteorites had indicated that the growth of the giant planet was delayed ...

Jupiter had growth disorders, ScienceDaily - 24 hours ago
Jupiter had growth disorders, Eurekalert - 24 hours ago

Why Jupiter's Rapid Growth Spurt Was Delayed for Millions of Years

SPACE.com - 23 hours ago

New research suggests why Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, waited about two million years for its early-formation growth spurt.

Why Jupiter's Rapid Growth Spurt Was Delayed for Millions of Years, Livescience - 23 hours ago

New Insights into Jupiter Formation

Astrobiology Magazine - 19 hours ago

The formation mechanism of giant planets like Jupiter has been a hotly debated topic for several decades.

