Dinosaur DNA clues unpicked by researchers at Kent University BBC News - Sat 25 Aug 18 Dinosaurs may have their DNA to thank for why they stuck around so long on Earth.

Scientists Recreate Dino DNA From Modern Ancestors Geek.com - 41 minutes ago We still can’t visit a real-life Jurassic Park (nor would most people probably want to). But scientists at the University of Kent have discovered the next best thing. By comparing the ...

Dinosaur DNA is the same as modern birds Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Scientists from the University of Kent have revealed that dinosaurs may have come in such different shapes and sizes because their genetic code had a large number of chromosomes.