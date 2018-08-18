Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Meet the virtual pooch that could prevent dog bites

TechXplore - Fri 24 Aug 18

A virtual dog could soon be used as an educational tool to help prevent dog bites, thanks to an innovative project led by the University's Virtual Engineering Centre (VEC).

Dogs are perfect. This is an objective fact. But sometimes, humans don&#8217;t really understand what dogs are trying to communicate, and we can miss their warning signs. And dogs, just like ...

