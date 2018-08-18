Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Girl Had a Denisovan Dad and Neanderthal Mom

The Scientist - 45 minutes ago

Genetic analysis of a bone fragment reveals the girl&rsquo;s mixed ancestry 90,000 years ago.&nbsp;

Prehistoric girl had parents belonging to different human species

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

A sliver of bone once belonged to “Denny”, the child of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father – the first such first-generation hybrid ever found

Hybrid Hominin: This Girl's Mother and Father Came From Two Different Species

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Humans think of themselves as exceptional among the creatures inhabiting Earth. But it wasn't always so. Multiple groups of humans once co-existed with Homo sapiens, including Neanderthals ...

Cave girl was half Neanderthal, half Denisovan

BBC News - 5 hours ago

Genetic detective work gives a rare insight into the liaisons of early humans living 50,000 years ago.

Neandertal mother, Denisovan father—Newly-sequenced genome sheds light on interactions between ancient hominins

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Denny was an inter-species love child.

Found: An ancient hominin hybrid who had a Neanderthal for a mother and a Denisovan for a father

L.A. Times - 3 hours ago

Anthropologists have just hit the genomic jackpot. Among the thousands of bone fragments excavated from an ancient cave in the Altai mountains in Siberia, scientists have identified an inch-long ...

DNA shows girl had one Neanderthal, one Denisovan parent

Ars Technica - 5 hours ago

She's the first-generation offspring of a mating between two types of archaic humans.

Prehistoric love child of a Neanderthal and Denisovan unearthed in a Russian cave

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

A study of a tiny bone fragment (inset image) found in the Denisova cave in Russia's Altai Mountains shows the teenager had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father.

In Photos: A Bone from a Denisovan-Neanderthal Hybrid

Livescience - 5 hours ago

A long bone unearthed in Denisova Cave in Siberia is providing new proof that Denisovans and Neanderthals mated.

Neanderthals and Denisovans Mated, New Hybrid Bone Reveals

Livescience - 5 hours ago

Finally, there's proof that Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred.

Prehistoric Female Had Denisovan Dad, Neanderthal Mother

Laboratory Equipment - 3 hours ago

NewsA Bone fragment recovered from the famed Denisova Cave in Siberia shows that it was from a female that had a father that was one of the Denisovans, and a mother who was a member of the Neanderthal ...

Neanderthal mother, Denisovan father! Hybrid fossil

ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Up until 40,000 years ago, at least two groups of hominins inhabited Eurasia -- Neanderthals in the west and Denisovans in the east. Now, researchers have sequenced the genome of an ancient ...

