Botched ID discovery prompts radical lemur rethink

Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago

Dental evidence suggests a whole new story for Madagascar’s primates. Kimberly Riskas reports.

A fossil mistaken for a bat may shake up lemurs’ evolutionary history

ScienceNews - 7 hours ago

On Madagascar, a type of lemur called aye-ayes may have a singular evolutionary history.

New perspective on how lemurs got to Madagascar

BBC News - 7 hours ago

The history of the lemurs, the most endangered group of mammals, is more complex than we thought.

Enigmatic African fossils rewrite story of when lemurs got to Madagascar

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Discovered more than half a century ago in Kenya and sitting in museum storage ever since, the roughly 20-million-year-old fossil Propotto leakeyi was long classified as a fruit bat.

Enigmatic African fossils rewrite story of when lemurs got to Madagascar, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago

20 million year old primate jaw bones show that lemurs came to Madagascar much later than thought

Daily Mail - 6 hours ago

Experts from the University of Southern California now believe the fossil of the strange creature wasn't a bat, as previously thought, but an ancient relative of the primate known as aye-aye. ...

A new look at an old fossil reveals how lemurs could have evolved

ZME Science - 7 hours ago

An fascinating prospect.

