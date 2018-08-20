Facebook wants to use AI to speed up MRI scans

Facebook wants to use AI to speed up MRI scansMIT Technology Review - 20 hours ago
Facebook, NYU team up to try to make MRI scans 10 times faster through artificial intelligenceUSA today - 1 hours ago
Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Research group and the NYU School of Medicine's radiology department are investigating whether artificial intelligence can make magnetic resonance ...
Facebook and NYU researchers aim to use AI to speed up MRI scansEngadget - 16 hours ago
Facebook is teaming up with researchers at the NYU School of Medicine's Department of Radiology in order to make MRIs more accessible. Scientists with the Facebook Artificial Intelligence ...
Facebook and NYU want to use AI to make MRI exams faster - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - 18 hours ago
A new project aims to make getting an MRI scan 10 times faster.
NYU and Facebook team up to supercharge MRI scans with AITechCrunch - 20 hours ago
Magnetic resonance imaging is an invaluable tool in the medical field, but it's also a slow and cumbersome process. It may take an hour to complete a scan, during which time the patient, perhaps ...
Facebook and NYU believe AI can make MRIs way, way fasterFastcompany Tech - 23 hours ago
Facebook is applying some of its computer vision learnings to an important application far afield from social networking. If you’ve ever had an MRI, you know it can be a long, drawn-out, ...