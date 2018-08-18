Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
This is not an aurora

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

Mysterious light is an entirely new celestial phenomenon. Andrew Masterson reports.

Thin ribbons of purple and white light that sometimes appear in the night sky were dubbed a new type of aurora when brought to scientists' attention in 2016. But new research suggests these ...

Late at night on July 25, 2016, a thin river of purple light slashed through the skies of northern Canada in an arc that seemed to stretch hundreds of miles into space. It was a magnificent, ...

There is a beautiful mystery in the sky, and its name is Steve.

Scientists now call STEVE a 'skyglow'.

STEVE&rsquo;s keeping us on our toes! The aurora caught scientists&rsquo; attention in 2016, but turns out it&rsquo;s an entirely new celestial phenomenon. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Mysterious purple and white ribbons of light dancing across the sky may be a never-before-identified type of ‘skyglow,' according to new study. Scientists still don't know much about them. ...

