This is not an aurora

Mysterious light is an entirely new celestial phenomenon. Andrew Masterson reports.
Late at night on July 25, 2016, a thin river of purple light slashed through the skies of northern Canada in an arc that seemed to stretch hundreds of miles into space. It was a magnificent, ...
There is a beautiful mystery in the sky, and its name is Steve.Eerie Skyglow Called 'Steve' Isn't an Aurora, Is 'Completely Unknown' to Science, Livescience - 11 hours ago
Scientists now call STEVE a 'skyglow'.
STEVE’s keeping us on our toes! The aurora caught scientists’ attention in 2016, but turns out it’s an entirely new celestial phenomenon.        
Mysterious purple and white ribbons of light dancing across the sky may be a never-before-identified type of ‘skyglow,' according to new study. Scientists still don't know much about them. ...