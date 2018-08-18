Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Natural selection as karma: wasp parasitises tree, vine parasitises wasp

Cosmos Magazine - 14 hours ago

Researchers find that an insect living off a tree is itself a target for a very different type of predator. Tanya Loos reports.

Parasitic love vine tangles with gall wasps, sucking the life out of their young

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

Two parasites, the love vine and the gall wasp, are both hosted by one species of oak tree, but on August 20 in the journal Current Biology, researchers at Rice University describe a new interaction ...

Battle of the parasites: Love vine sucks the life from gall wasps

UPI - 9 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a never-before-seen interaction between parasites. Researchers at Rice University discovered a parasitic vine preying on a gall wasp.

Love vine sucks life from wasps, leaving only mummies

ScienceDaily - 10 hours ago

An evolutionary biologists have discovered a new trophic interaction -- the first example of a parasitic plant attacking a parasitic insect on a shared host plant. The find could point to new ...

Love vine sucks life from wasps, leaving only mummies, Eurekalert - 13 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer