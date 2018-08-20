Philips’ latest Hue lights project color onto the walls around your TV The Verge - 7 hours ago Signify is introducing two new Philips Hue lights today that are designed to project color onto your walls. The first are new Hue Signe lamps that can be easily positioned next ...

New Philips Hue ‘Signe’ & ‘Play’ Lights Revealed Ubergizmo - 7 hours ago Ambient lighting is something that seems to be very popular these days, especially with smart lighting systems in which with an app and at a touch of a button, users can change the mood of ...

The latest Philips Hue lighting kits bring color to your walls Engadget - 8 hours ago Signify's Philips Hue lights can certainly be used to illuminate your walls, but they're not usually meant for it. Even LightStrips are intended more as accents than room-defining ...