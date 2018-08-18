Maple leaves may hold the key to wrinkle-prevention

Maple leaves may hold the key to wrinkle-preventionGizmag - 45 minutes ago
As we age, an enzyme in our skin known as elastase breaks down the elasticity-maintaining protein elastin, causing wrinkles to form. Now, however, scientists have developed a natural ...
Maple leaf extract could nip skin wrinkles in the budPhys.org - 9 hours ago
Maple trees are best known for their maple syrup and lovely fall foliage. But it turns out that the beauty of those leaves could be skin-deep—and that's a good thing. Today, scientists report ...Maple leaf extract could nip skin wrinkles in the bud, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
Maple leaf extract could nip skin wrinkles in the bud, Science Blog - 6 hours ago
Maple Leaf Extract Could Nip Skin Wrinkles in the Bud, Newswise - 8 hours ago
Maple leaf extract could nip skin wrinkles in the bud, Eurekalert - 9 hours ago
Maple leaf extract might slow down skin aging and prevent wrinklesZME Science - 6 hours ago
From sweet syrup to anti-aging cream, maple seems more versatile than we thought.
Maple Leaf Extract Battles Skin WrinklesLaboratory Equipment - 5 hours ago
NewsThe beauty of maple leaves could be skin-deep.Contributed Author: American Chemical SocietyTopics: Environment