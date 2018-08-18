'In-body GPS' system suggests future where doctors could implant sensors to track tumors or dispense drugs

'In-body GPS' system suggests future where doctors could implant sensors to track tumors or dispense drugsTechXplore - 11 hours ago
Medical processes like imaging often require cutting someone open or making them swallow huge tubes with cameras on them. But what if could get the same results with methods that are less expensive, ...
MIT's ReMix Wireless System Is An 'Innerspace' GPS For Inside Your BodyHotHardware - 5 hours ago
Engineers and researchers are constantly on the lookout for new ways to find problems inside the human body that allow doctors to determine what's going on internally without having to resort ...
MIT's 'GPS' for the body can locate hidden implantsEngadget - 14 hours ago
Implants are supposed to represent the future of medicine, as they can deliver medicine and track illnesses in ways that just aren't possible with conventional pills and scans. ...
A GPS for inside your bodyScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
Scientists have developed a system that can pinpoint the location of ingestible implants inside the body using low-power wireless signals.A GPS for inside your body, Science Blog - 6 hours ago
A GPS for inside your body, Eurekalert - 14 hours ago