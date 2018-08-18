Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
'In-body GPS' system suggests future where doctors could implant sensors to track tumors or dispense drugs

TechXplore - 11 hours ago

Medical processes like imaging often require cutting someone open or making them swallow huge tubes with cameras on them. But what if could get the same results with methods that are less expensive, ...

MIT's ReMix Wireless System Is An 'Innerspace' GPS For Inside Your Body

HotHardware - 5 hours ago

Engineers and researchers are constantly on the lookout for new ways to find problems inside the human body that allow doctors to determine what's going on internally without having to resort ...

MIT's 'GPS' for the body can locate hidden implants

Engadget - 14 hours ago

Implants are supposed to represent the future of medicine, as they can deliver medicine and track illnesses in ways that just aren&#039;t possible with conventional pills and scans. ...

A GPS for inside your body

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

Scientists have developed a system that can pinpoint the location of ingestible implants inside the body using low-power wireless signals.

