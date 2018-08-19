Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean giant

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

The sight of a basking shark's brooding silhouette gliding through the waters off western France is more than just a rare treat for sailors—it is a boon for scientists trying to trace its ...

Mysterious giant shark tracked by satellites, rare sightings

FOXNews - 5 hours ago

A basking shark’s enormous silhouette, rarely seen in oceans worldwide, is a major draw for scientists who are mapping its often mysterious migrations.

Mysterious ocean giant sighted

The Hindu - 4 hours ago

Scientists are trying to trace the migration pattern of basking sharks with satellite trackers, sightings

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer