Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

One Third of Known Planets May Be Enormous Ocean Worlds

Discover Magazine - Fri 17 Aug 18

Water is a key ingredient for life — and new research suggests we might find it all over the galaxy. Scientists looked at the mass of Super-Earths, a kind of planet common across the cosmos ...

Watery worlds could be common throughout the galaxy – suggesting life could be more likely than we know

The Independent - Fri 17 Aug 18

Scientists expect to find much more about the strange worlds in the coming years

Water-worlds are common: Exoplanets may contain vast amounts of water

Phys.org - Fri 17 Aug 18

Scientists have shown that water is likely to be a major component of those exoplanets (planets orbiting other stars) which are between two to four times the size of Earth. It will have implications ...

Water-worlds are common: Exoplanets may contain vast amounts of water, ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago

One in three planets outside solar system bigger than Earth 'likely to contain water'

Daily Mail - Fri 17 Aug 18

Harvard University researchers analysed data from the exoplanet-hunting Kepler Space Telescope and the Gaia mission and found half their weight may be water - either flowing or frozen. ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer