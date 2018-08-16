Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Oldest galaxies in the universe discovered right on our doorstep

Newscientist - 13 hours ago

Astronomers have previously looked for ancient galaxies by peering into the deep reaches of the universe, but it turns out they were right here all the time

Earliest galaxies found 'on our cosmic doorstep'

BBC News - 13 hours ago

Some of the earliest galaxies to form in the Universe are sitting on our cosmic doorstep, a study says.

Ancient galaxies found in our cosmic neighborhood

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

The galaxies date from the so-called cosmic Dark Ages.

Astronomers identify the oldest galaxies in the universe which could be 13 BILLION years old 

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

The discovery sheds fresh light on the evolution of the universe, according to researchers from Durham University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.

Mind blown: Oldest galaxies in the universe discovered

USA today - 13 hours ago

At 13 billion years old, the galaxies began to form "only" about 100 million years after the Big Bang. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer