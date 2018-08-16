Oldest galaxies in the universe discovered right on our doorstep Newscientist - 13 hours ago Astronomers have previously looked for ancient galaxies by peering into the deep reaches of the universe, but it turns out they were right here all the time

Earliest galaxies found 'on our cosmic doorstep' BBC News - 13 hours ago Some of the earliest galaxies to form in the Universe are sitting on our cosmic doorstep, a study says.

Ancient galaxies found in our cosmic neighborhood ZME Science - 2 hours ago The galaxies date from the so-called cosmic Dark Ages.

Astronomers identify the oldest galaxies in the universe which could be 13 BILLION years old Daily Mail - 11 hours ago The discovery sheds fresh light on the evolution of the universe, according to researchers from Durham University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.