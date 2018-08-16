Oldest galaxies in the universe discovered right on our doorstep

Oldest galaxies in the universe discovered right on our doorstepNewscientist - 13 hours ago
Astronomers have previously looked for ancient galaxies by peering into the deep reaches of the universe, but it turns out they were right here all the time
Some of the earliest galaxies to form in the Universe are sitting on our cosmic doorstep, a study says.
The galaxies date from the so-called cosmic Dark Ages.
The discovery sheds fresh light on the evolution of the universe, according to researchers from Durham University and the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.
At 13 billion years old, the galaxies began to form "only" about 100 million years after the Big Bang.