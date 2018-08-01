Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Plastic pollution: 'Stop flushing contact lenses down the loo'

BBC News - 9 hours ago

Flushing daily disposable lenses down the toilet is increasing the threat from plastics, say experts.

The environmental cost of contact lenses

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

Many people rely on contact lenses to improve their vision. But these sight-correcting devices don't last forever—some are intended for a single day's use—and they are eventually disposed ...

Sleep in your contacts, risk serious eye damage: CDC

Medical Xpress - Thu 16 Aug 18

(HealthDay)—A 59-year-old man was in the shower, wiping his eyes with a towel, when he heard a popping sound and felt pain shoot through his left eye.

Please, Please, Please Don't Sleep in Contact Lenses, CDC Says

Livescience - Thu 16 Aug 18

Why the "it's just one night — it'll be fine" thinking might not work for contact lenses.

