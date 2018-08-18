Fossilized Beetle Is Earliest Evidence of Insect Pollinator

Evidence in amber CYCADS look the part of foliage on a “Jurassic Park” film set for a reason. The plants are indeed very ancient. They evolved during the Permian period, millions of ...

Flowering plants are well known for their special relationship to the insects and other animals that serve as their pollinators. But, before the rise of angiosperms, another group of unusual ...