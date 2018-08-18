Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Fossilized Beetle Is Earliest Evidence of Insect Pollinator

The Scientist - 55 minutes ago

A 99-million-year-old beetle preserved in amber alongside grains of pollen likely pollinated prehistoric plants.

A plant’s ancient relationship with a beetle

The Economist - 55 minutes ago

Evidence in amber CYCADS look the part of foliage on a “Jurassic Park” film set for a reason. The plants are indeed very ancient. They evolved during the Permian period, millions of ...

99-million-year-old beetle trapped in amber served as pollinator to evergreen cycads

Phys.org - 56 minutes ago

Flowering plants are well known for their special relationship to the insects and other animals that serve as their pollinators. But, before the rise of angiosperms, another group of unusual ...

A beetle trapped for 99 million years

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Beautiful fossil reveals link between insects and ancient plants.

