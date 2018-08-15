Iron and titanium in the atmosphere of an exoplanetPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Exoplanets, planets in other solar systems, can orbit very close to their host stars. When the host star is much hotter than the sun, the exoplanet becomes as hot as a star. The hottest "ultra-hot" ...Iron and titanium in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, ScienceDaily - 43 minutes ago
Iron and Titanium in the Atmosphere of an Exoplanet, SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago
Astronomers Detect Iron and Titanium on Exoplanet for the First TimeExtremetech - 13 minutes ago
Scientists have taken a step toward better understanding the environment of exoplanets by studying a gas giant called KELT-9b. For the first time, scientists have detected iron and titanium ...
This giant exoplanet's atmosphere teems with glowing hot atoms of titanium and ironPopular Science - 1 hours ago
Space And you thought this summer was hot For the first time, astronomers have detected iron and titanium vapors in a planet's sky—the metals glowing hot like the filaments ...
Iron and Titanium Found on 'Ultrahot Jupiter,' an Exoplanet FirstSPACE.com - 2 hours ago
For the first time ever, astronomers have found iron and titanium in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system. The exoplanet, named KELT-9b, is the hottest alien world ever discovered.Iron and titanium found on 'Ultrahot Jupiter,' an exoplanet first, FOXNews - 3 hours ago