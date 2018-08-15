Study of ancient forefoot joints reveals bipedalism in hominins emerged earlyPhys.org - 9 hours ago
The feet of primates function as grasping organs. But the adoption of bipedal locomotion – which reduces the ability to grasp – was a critical step in human evolution.Study of Ancient Forefoot Joints Reveals Bipedalism in Hominins Emerged Early, Newswise - Tue 14 Aug 18
Being human: Big toe clung on longest to primate originsBBC News - Tue 14 Aug 18
Our big toe was one of the last parts of the foot to become human-like, as our early ancestors evolved to walk on two legs.
The road to bipedalism wasn’t straight and narrowArs Technica - 5 hours ago
Subtle changes in the shape of foot bones helped make us more efficient bipeds.
The big toe was the last part of the human foot to evolveDaily Mail - 9 hours ago
Although early humans were able to walk upright for around 4.4 million years, they did not start walking like we do until much later, according to scientists from Marquette University, in ...
Foot fossils suggest hominids walked on two feet earlier than thoughtUPI - 7 hours ago
Ancient forefoot joints suggest bipedalism emerged among hominins earlier than paleontologists previously thought.