Common WiFi can detect weapons, bombs and chemicals in bags

TechXplore - 6 hours ago

Ordinary WiFi can easily detect weapons, bombs and explosive chemicals in bags at museums, stadiums, theme parks, schools and other public venues, according to a Rutgers University-New Brunswick-led ...

