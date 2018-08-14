Xbox One's translucent Phantom Black controller arrives September 11th

Xbox One's translucent Phantom Black controller arrives September 11thEngadget - 7 hours ago
A pair of new Xbox One controllers is on the way next month, including the nifty-looking Phantom Black Special Edition. It has a translucent black finish on the top of the controller ...
Xbox unveils stylish see-through Phantom Black and Grey/Blue controllers - CNETCNET - 10 hours ago
Bringing back see-through controllers in a big way.
Microsoft Outs Stealthy Translucent Phantom Black Xbox One Wireless ControllerHotHardware - 11 hours ago
Sony unveiled a special edition PS4 to celebrate the sale of 500 million consoles since the PS4 launched. The cool part about that special edition PS4 is that it was housed in a translucent ...
Microsoft’s translucent Phantom Black Xbox controller is a mesmerizing gaming gadgetThe Verge - 12 hours ago
Microsoft has always had a knack for savvy design and top-notch aesthetics when it comes to video game controllers, and nowhere is that more apparent than the new Phantom Black ...