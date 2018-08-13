200-million year old Pterosaur 'built for flying' Phys.org - Mon 13 Aug 18 Scientists on Monday unveiled a previously unknown species of giant pterosaur, the first creatures with a backbone to fly under their own power.

Scientists unearth oldest pterosaur ever — perhaps the first flying vertebrate on Earth ZME Science - 58 minutes ago Incredibly, this one lived in the desert, which is unheard of for a pterosaur.

Giant pterosaur sported 110 teeth and 4 wicked fangs FOXNews - 9 hours ago A little more than 200 million years ago, a four-fanged pterosaur flew over the vast desert of Triassic Utah snagging other reptiles with its toothy mouth, until it met its untimely end on the ... Giant Pterosaur Sported 110 Teeth (and 4 Wicked Fangs), Livescience - Mon 13 Aug 18



