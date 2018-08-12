Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Tencent researchers discovered a way to hack Echo smart speakers

Techspot - 14 hours ago

Concerns that smart speakers like the Google Home or Amazon Echo are "always listening" to users have mostly been dismissed as conspiracy theories.

Security researchers found a way to hack into the Amazon Echo

TechCrunch - 16 hours ago

Hackers at DefCon have exposed new security concerns around smart speakers. Tencent&#8217;s Wu HuiYu and Qian Wenxiang spoke at the security conference with a presentation called Breaking Smart ...

Researchers Discover Flaw That Could Allow Hackers To Hack Amazon’s Echo

Ubergizmo - 17 hours ago

Smart speakers are great tools that allow users to control their smart homes using nothing but their voice. However for those who are more privacy-minded, smart speakers also represent an instance ...

Hackers Turn Amazon Echo AI Speakers Into Covert Spying Machines

HotHardware - 17 hours ago

Smart speakers are growing in popularity, but in addition to providing a level of convenience to home consumers, they can potentially act as another point of entry for hackers and cyber criminals. ...

Elaborate hack turned Amazon Echo speakers into spies

Engadget - Sun 12 Aug 18

Some people worry that hackers could infiltrate their smart speakers and spy on them, but that hasn&#039;t been the practical reality -- not for Amazon&#039;s Echo, at least. A team ...

Hackers Turned an Amazon Echo Into a Spy Bug

Wired Security - Sun 12 Aug 18

Researchers found they could turn the smart speakers into surveillance devices—if they could get their own attack tool on the same Wi-Fi.

