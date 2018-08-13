Easter Island tools hint at a complex, cooperative society

Easter Island tools hint at a complex, cooperative societyCosmos Magazine - 17 hours ago
The famous stone statues of Rapa Nui were crafted with tools that point toward a surprising degree of complexity in the mysterious ancient society. Andrew Patterson reports.
It was previously suggested that ecological collapse led to destruction of habitats on remote island, famous for its towering stone statues
This remote island 2,300 miles off the coast of Chile has long been seen as mysterious—a place where Polynesian seafarers
Stone tools found around Easter Island's famous moai statues contradict the popular narrative of social collapse.
NewsThe society on Easter Island carved stone figures that were up to 10 meters in height, and dozens of tons in mass. Such sculptures were a product of widespread social and economic ties, ...
Analysis of stone tools collected from Easter Island archaeological sites suggests a significant level of cooperation among Rapa Nui culture.