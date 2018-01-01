Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Meteor shower lights up skies over Bosnia

Reuters - 10 hours ago

A meteor shower lit up the skies above eastern Bosnia on Saturday night, giving star gazers a rare opportunity to see a display of shooting stars with the naked eye.

‘Everybody Should See This’: Perseids Light up Bosnian Sky

Voice of America - 8 hours ago

A meteor shower lit up the skies above eastern Bosnia Saturday night, giving star gazers a rare opportunity to see a display of shooting stars with the naked eye. “I think that everybody ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer