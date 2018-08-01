Million-fold increase in the power of waves near Jupiter's moon Ganymede Phys.org - 1 hours ago Listening to electromagnetic waves around the Earth, converted to sound, is almost like listening to singing and chirping birds at dawn with a crackling campfire nearby. Such waves are therefore ...

Intense waves spotted coming out of Jupiter's moon Ganymede The Independent - 3 hours ago The extraordinary waves are a million times more intense than they are on Earth

Jupiter's largest moon Ganymede creates 'killer waves' a million times stronger than normal Daily Mail - 1 hours ago The University of Potsdam in Germany found that Ganymede amplifies low frequency electromagnetic waves to a million times the average of that around Jupiter.