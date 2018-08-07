If the face fits: Tokyo 2020 to deploy facial recognition Phys.org - 12 hours ago Hundreds of thousands of Tokyo 2020 athletes, staff and reporters will be scanned by cutting-edge facial recognition technology in an Olympic Games first, organisers said Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympics will use facial recognition to improve security - CNET CNET - 3 hours ago Just for athletes and staff, not sports fans.

Facial Recognition System For 2020 Tokyo Olympics Revealed Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago Expect to see a lot of modern technology being widely used if you pop down to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. A self-driving car service is already being prepared for ...

Tokyo Olympics will use facial recognition to bolster security Engadget - 7 hours ago It's official: the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will use facial recognition as a security measure, confirming a 2017 report that the organizing committee was considering its use. You don't ...