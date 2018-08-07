Perseids meteor shower: Stunning celestial sight approaches as shooting stars to be brighter than ever The Independent - 10 hours ago View should be visible across the world

This Is the Best Time to Watch the Perseid Meteor Shower TIME - 11 hours ago The 2018 Perseids will peak on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13

When and how to watch the 2018 Perseid meteor shower Cosmos Magazine - 12 hours ago For sky-watchers in the north, this weekend promises to be spectacular. Ben Lewis reports.

How To Watch The Year's Greatest Meteor Shower: The Perseids Discover Magazine - Tue 7 Aug 18 Call your friends. It’s time once again for the annual Perseid meteor shower, typically the greatest shower of the year. This event occurs during the Northern Hemisphere summer, so even many ...

'Great show' predicted for Perseid meteor peak on August 12–13 Phys.org - Tue 7 Aug 18 The Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event beloved by millions of skywatchers around the world, is about to make its annual return to the night sky. And thanks to a new Moon, there'll ... "Great Show" predicted for Perseid meteor peak on August 12-13, SpaceDaily - Tue 7 Aug 18



Why the Perseid Meteor Shower Blazes Through the Sky Every Summer Livescience - 4 hours ago Here's why you can expect a dazzling show in the night sky this weekend.

In Central Idaho, the Perseid Meteor Shower Will Shine in Country's Darkest Skies SPACE.com - 14 hours ago Get ready for the Perseid meteor shower this weekend. The stunning event will appear in skies across the country, and we're traveling to perhaps the best location to watch the shower: the recently ...

How YOU can see the 'best meteor shower of the year': Perseids will peak this weekend Daily Mail - Wed 8 Aug 18 Shooting stars will be visible north and south of the equator, though observers in mid-northern latitudes will have the best views. The US, Europe, and Canada will catch the Perseids at their ...

You have questions about the Perseid meteor shower. We have answers. Popular Science - Wed 8 Aug 18 Space Shower your friends with meteor facts. This weekend, if you head outside after sunset and it happens to be a clear night, look up. The sky will be putting on its annual ...

Are You Ready For the Weekend’s Perseid Meteor Shower? Geek.com - Wed 8 Aug 18 August is chock full of cosmic treats—including this weekend’s Perseid peak. The most popular meteor shower of the year will climax on the nights of Aug. 11 to 12 and 12 to 13 […] The ...

Photograph the 2018 Perseid Meteor Shower with These NASA Tips SPACE.com - Tue 7 Aug 18 Wondering how to capture the beautiful, ephemeral streaks of a meteor shower? Just in time for the Perseids, which peak this weekend (Aug. 11 to 13), here's a rundown by NASA of the best ways ...

The 2018 Perseid meteor shower promises spectacular views this week FOXNews - Tue 7 Aug 18 The best meteor shower this year is here: The Perseids peak this weekend, promising dazzling views for skywatchers in dark areas. The 2018 Perseid Meteor Shower Promises Spectacular Views This Week, SPACE.com - Mon 6 Aug 18



We’re livestreaming the Perseid meteor shower Astronomy.com - 6 hours ago Share in the sky show with a 4K ultra HD video stream overnight on August 12-13.

A cautionary tail ESA - 10 hours ago Operations image of the week: comet Swift–Tuttle leaves in its wake a trail of cometary debris — the cause of the annual Perseids meteor showers and a reminder of Earth's ...

The Perseid Meteor Shower Sciencebase Blog - 13 hours ago VirtualAstro just got in touch to alert me to the fact that the Perseid Meteor Shower will peak this weekend. He has the skinny on when and how to watch. “I want to make things easy for ...

Party with the Perseids Astronomy.com - Tue 7 Aug 18 This meteor shower is the most famous, and in 2018 it will again be one of amateur astronomy's great social events.