Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Elon Musk’s Dota 2 bots spank top-tier humans, and they know how to trash talk

Arstechnica - 30 minutes ago

The only way humans won? When they stacked the deck in their favor.

OpenAI bots destroyed Dota 2 vets in an exhibition match

Techspot - 2 hours ago

Another day, another article about advanced AI beating a human professional in a game. This time, a team of OpenAI bots took on a team of former Dota 2 professionals in an exhibition match in ...

OpenAI Bots Massacre Team Of Seasoned Dota 2 Veterans Live On Twitch

HotHardware - 4 hours ago

Researchers and scientists are doing some wonderful things with artificial intelligence (AI), from saving lives in healthcare to improving cybersecurity. AI also being used to beat up on professional ...

‘Dota 2’ veterans steamrolled by AI team in exhibition match

Engadget - 7 hours ago

Later this month, the best Dota 2 teams in the world will meet in Vancouver for the biggest tournament of the year, The International. The annual contest consistently boasts the highest ...

The OpenAI Dota 2 bots just defeated a team of former pros

The Verge - 7 hours ago

A month and a half ago, OpenAI showed off the latest iteration of its Dota 2 bots, which had matured to the point of playing and winning a full five-on-five game against human opponents. ...

An AI just smashed humans beings at Dota 2 - CNET

CNET - 17 hours ago

Team Human did steal one game from the all-powerful AI bots, with a little help from the audience and Twitch.

AI hangs some of the world's top Dota 2 players out to dry

Techradar - 9 hours ago

OpenAI Five, backed by Elon Musk, beat its human rivals 2-1 in a contest at an international tournament.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer