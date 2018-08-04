Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Star Trek fans celebrate Patrick Stewart's return to Picard - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 5 hours ago

Fans of The Next Generation character are jubilant about the character's upcoming CBS All Access show.

Sir Patrick Stewart to star in new CBS All Access series as Picard

Arstechnica - 6 hours ago

News comes at official Star Trek convention in Vegas.

Picard returns to 'Star Trek' in a new series for CBS All Access

Engadget - 7 hours ago

CBS is banking on more Star Trek shows as a way to draw in more viewers, and it&#039;s clearly ready to pull out all the stops in the process. The network has confirmed that it&#039;s ...

Patrick Stewart is returning to Star Trek with a new series

The Verge - 7 hours ago

Sir Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new series for CBS All Access. Stewart made the announcement today at this year’s Star Trek convention ...

Patrick Stewart is returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard for a new Star Trek series

TechCrunch - 7 hours ago

Did you ever think Patrick Stewart would return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard? Neither did he. But he will! Sir Pat Stew himself just announced the news on Instagram, timed to line up with ...

Patrick Stewart will star in new Star Trek TV series as Jean-Luc Picard - CNET

CNET - 8 hours ago

CBS announced that the classic series is spreading its wings.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer