Welsh Remains at Stonehenge Pose Mystery Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago New analysis of the remains of Neolithic people buried at Stonehenge suggests many did not live anywhere near the prehistoric monument, according to a study in Nature Scientific Reports. After ...

Cremated remains reveal hints of who is buried at Stonehenge ScienceNews - 8 hours ago Ancient stone monument held burials of people from more than 200 kilometers away, a new study suggests.

New Stonehenge Mystery: Who Were These 10 'Outsiders' Buried at the Site? Livescience - 5 hours ago Stonehenge's famous pillars came from a place far, far away. That much was known. But now, archaeologists have found another well-traveled feature at the monument: 10 ancient people buried there ...

