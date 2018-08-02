Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Welsh Remains at Stonehenge Pose Mystery

Discover Magazine - 2 hours ago

New analysis of the remains of Neolithic people buried at Stonehenge suggests many did not live anywhere near the prehistoric monument, according to a study in Nature Scientific Reports. After ...

Mystery of Welsh bodies buried at Stonehenge as first stones arrived

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A new analysis of the cremated remains at Stonehenge suggest that some of the bodies buried there came from hundreds of kilometres away in Wales

Cremated remains reveal hints of who is buried at Stonehenge

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

Ancient stone monument held burials of people from more than 200 kilometers away, a new study suggests.

Stonehenge: First residents from west Wales

BBC News - 8 hours ago

The first long-term residents of Stonehenge came from west Wales, a study suggests.

New light shed on the people who built Stonehenge

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Despite over a century of intense study, we still know very little about the people buried at Stonehenge or how they came to be there. Now, a new University of Oxford research collaboration, ...

Stonehenge builders came from Wales, new study suggests

USA today - 1 hours ago

Stonehenge keeps giving&nbsp;up its 5,000-year-old secrets. Although people have wondered how and why the monument was built, "who" has received less attention. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Stonehenge was built with help from people from Wales, study says

USA today - 1 hours ago

In the 5,000 or so odd years since construction on Stonehenge first started, apparently nobody ever thought to ask who did the grafting. Buzz60&apos;s Josh King has more. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

New Stonehenge Mystery: Who Were These 10 'Outsiders' Buried at the Site?

Livescience - 5 hours ago

Stonehenge's famous pillars came from a place far, far away. That much was known. But now, archaeologists have found another well-traveled feature at the monument: 10 ancient people buried there ...

Stonehenge people may have originated from the same place as the stones themselves

ZME Science - 7 hours ago

New research sheds new insight into the enigmatic lives of Stonehenge people.

Ancient Welshmen helped build Stonehenge using vast 'bluestones'

Daily Mail - 8 hours ago

A University of Oxford analysis of 25 skull bones left at Stonehenge between 3180 to 2380 BC revealed that at least 10 individuals did not live near Stonehenge prior to their death. ...

