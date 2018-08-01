Reddit was hacked. Here’s how to learn if you were affected. The Washington Post - 7 hours ago A hacker broke into Reddit's computer systems in June, gaining access to the email addresses of some of its users and a database of usernames and user data from 2007.

Reddit Reveals Security Breach, Recommends Users Enable 2FA Ubergizmo - 2 hours ago If you’ve been a long-time Reddit user, perhaps it’s time to consider changing your password or maybe enabling two-factor authentication. This is because in an announcement on Reddit, the ...

Reddit hacked: What to do after emails and passwords were leaked Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The popular social news aggregation website Reddit was recently hacked in a major data breach. Here's all you need to know and how to protect your email and passwords.

Reddit data breach exposes the login credentials of accounts created in 2007 Techspot - 5 hours ago Security and data breaches have pretty much become the norm for tech companies as of late. There was the Equifax breach last year, the Timehop breach in July, and Facebook's Cambridge Analytica ...

Password breach teaches Reddit that, yes, phone-based 2FA is that bad Arstechnica - 5 hours ago Attackers steal password data, user messages, email addresses, and more.

Reddit Reveals Hackers Compromised User Data, Check This To See If You're Affected HotHardware - 6 hours ago Reddit has announced that it suffered a security breach between June 14 and June 18 of this year. The website learned of the hack on June 19 and says that an attacker was able to compromise ...

Hackers breach Reddit systems, steal super old personal information - CNET CNET - 7 hours ago Your email address and your password from 2007 were stolen.

Reddit says user data between 2005 and 2007 breached Reuters Technology - 7 hours ago Social media network Reddit said on Wednesday a hacker broke into a few of its systems and accessed some user data, including current email addresses and a 2007 database backup containing old ... Reddit says hackers accessed some user data, Reuters Technology - 8 hours ago



Reddit hacker snagged email addresses and old passwords Engadget - 8 hours ago Earlier this month, a hacker accessed a few of Reddit's systems, grabbing some current email addresses and a database backup from 2007 that contained account passwords. The company ...

Reddit breach exposes user data, but not much TechCrunch - 8 hours ago Reddit announced today that it suffered a security breach in June that exposed some of its internal systems to the attackers, although what was accessed was not particularly sensitive. Notably ...

Reddit says hackers stole user data from 2007 and earlier in security breach The Verge - 8 hours ago Reddit informed its users today that a hacker broke into some of its systems and accessed user data, including current email addresses and a 2007 database that contained usernames ...

Reddit got hacked, exposing the personal data of select users Techradar - 1 hours ago Reddit has revealed that a hacker has accessed personal user data, including passwords, messages and email addresses.

Reddit Got Hacked Thanks to a Woefully Insecure Two-Factor Setup Wired Security - 6 hours ago The tech community has known about the risk of using SMS in two-factor authentication for years. Reddit appears to have missed the memo.