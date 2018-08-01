Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
UV Light Could Be Key To Kick-starting Life In The Cosmos

Discover Magazine - 7 hours ago

Want to know if a planet has what it takes to develop life? Look at its light. Research published August 1 in the journal Science Advances suggests that the amount of ultraviolet (UV) light ...

UV light could be key to kick-starting life in the cosmos, Astronomy.com - 7 hours ago

Scientists find planets where life could have started just like it did on Earth

The Independent - 8 hours ago

'It brings us just a little bit closer to addressing the question of whether we are alone in the universe'

Scientists identify exoplanets where life could develop as it did on Earth

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Scientists have identified a group of planets outside our solar system where the same chemical conditions that may have led to life on Earth exist.

Distant planets have exactly the same conditions that led to the start of life on Earth

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that the chances for life to develop on rocky a planet are connected to the light given off by its host star.

Exoplanets Where Life Could Develop As It Did On Earth

Science 2.0 - Mon 30 Jul 18

Though evidence to-date shows we are the first advanced species, at least in our cosmic neighborhood, that doesn't mean it can't happen elsewhere. It is absolutely likely, because according ...

Exoplanets where life could develop as it did on Earth, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
