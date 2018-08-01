UV Light Could Be Key To Kick-starting Life In The Cosmos Discover Magazine - 7 hours ago Want to know if a planet has what it takes to develop life? Look at its light. Research published August 1 in the journal Science Advances suggests that the amount of ultraviolet (UV) light ... UV light could be key to kick-starting life in the cosmos, Astronomy.com - 7 hours ago



Scientists find planets where life could have started just like it did on Earth The Independent - 8 hours ago 'It brings us just a little bit closer to addressing the question of whether we are alone in the universe'

Scientists identify exoplanets where life could develop as it did on Earth Phys.org - 8 hours ago Scientists have identified a group of planets outside our solar system where the same chemical conditions that may have led to life on Earth exist.

Distant planets have exactly the same conditions that led to the start of life on Earth Daily Mail - 7 hours ago Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that the chances for life to develop on rocky a planet are connected to the light given off by its host star.