Island life gives birds bigger brains

Island life gives birds bigger brainsCosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago
Extensive study confirms that in restricted environments, clever individuals do best. Tanya Loos reports.
Study confirms that island birds have bigger brainsPhys.org - 5 hours ago
A team of researchers from Sweden, Canada and Spain has found evidence suggesting that birds that live on islands tend to have bigger brains than their mainland cousins. In their paper published ...
Image of the Day: Bigger PictureThe Scientist - 6 hours ago
Island birds possess bigger brains than those from the mainland.