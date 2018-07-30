Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Uber discontinues its self-driving truck program - Roadshow

CNET - 4 hours ago

Ride-hailing startup plans refocus on self-driving car effort.

Uber kills off self-driving truck division to focus on autonomous cars

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

Uber's self-driving trucks unit is closing up shop not long after it seemed the division was getting underway. Instead, the firm will be refocusing on developing self-driving cars.

Uber to stop developing self-driving trucks

Reuters Technology - 5 hours ago

Uber [UBER.UL] will stop developing self-driving trucks that have been hauling cargo on U.S. highways, the ride-hailing company said on Monday, seeking to focus its autonomous-vehicle technology ...

Uber’s Self-Driving Truck Project Shut Down

Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago

Uber&#8217;s self-driving program was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. The company grounded its entire fleet of self-driving cars after a fatal accident involving one of its ...

Uber shuts down its controversy-steeped self-driving truck effort to focus on autonomous cars

USA today - 5 hours ago

Kicked off by its instantly controversial purchase of Otto, Uber&apos;s push to develop self-driving trucks is over - for now &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Uber shutters its self-driving truck project

The Verge - 6 hours ago

Uber’s big push to dominate the future of the trucking industry is dead. The ride-hailing company has decided to shutter its self-driving truck project, according to TechCrunch. ...

Uber ends autonomous truck program to focus on self-driving cars

Engadget - 6 hours ago

Two years after Uber bought self-driving truck developer Otto to the tune of $680 million, the ride hailing company announced on Monday that the Uber Advanced Technologies Group is ...

Uber’s self-driving trucks division is dead. Long live Uber self-driving cars

TechCrunch - 6 hours ago

Uber is shuttering its self-driving trucks unit, a beleaguered program borne out of the company&#8217;s controversial multi-million acquisition of Otto nearly two years ago. The company said ...

