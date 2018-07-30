Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Meteorite Crystals Older than Earth Reveal Early Sun Secrets

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

Tiny crystals in meteorites were witness to the sun’s unruly behavior in its earliest years. The sun sends a lot more than sunshine and rainbows our way. High-energy particles capable of ...

Meteorite Crystals Older than Earth Reveal Early Sun Secrets, Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

Blue crystals in meteorites show that our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

Our Sun's beginnings are a mystery. It burst into being 4.6 billion years ago, about 50 million years before the Earth formed. Since the Sun is older than the Earth, it's hard to find physical ...

The Sun Had a Wild Youth. And These Blue Crystals Prove It.

Livescience - 4 hours ago

Blue crystals in meteorites contain evidence of the sun's volatile past.

Meteorite's blue crystals offer insights into young sun's chemistry

UPI - 2 hours ago

Scientists have found minerals old enough to shed light on the composition and behavior of the sun shortly after its birth, 4.6 billion years ago.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer