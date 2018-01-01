Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
India looking to compel e-commerce, social media firms to store data locally

Reuters Technology - 25 minutes ago

India is considering asking e-commerce and social media firms to exclusively store customer data locally, in a move that could affect global giants that operate in the country such as Amazon, ...

India eyes single regulator for e-commerce sector: document

Reuters Technology - 3 hours ago

India is considering a single regulator and legislation to address all e-commerce-related issues in the country, in a bid to remove the legal fragmentation currently governing the sector, according ...

