India looking to compel e-commerce, social media firms to store data locally Reuters Technology - 25 minutes ago India is considering asking e-commerce and social media firms to exclusively store customer data locally, in a move that could affect global giants that operate in the country such as Amazon, ...

India eyes single regulator for e-commerce sector: document Reuters Technology - 3 hours ago India is considering a single regulator and legislation to address all e-commerce-related issues in the country, in a bid to remove the legal fragmentation currently governing the sector, according ...