Starlight stretched by Milky Way’s black hole proves Einstein right

Starlight stretched by Milky Way’s black hole proves Einstein rightNewscientist - 3 hours ago
Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity says a black hole’s gravity stretches the light waves of nearby stars – and we’ve seen it happen for the first time
Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby StarlightDiscover Magazine - 3 hours ago
Astronomers have long had their eye on a group of stars that precariously circles just outside the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. And, in a discovery announced ...Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby Starlight, Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago
GRAVITY confirms predictions of general relativity near the galactic centre's massive black holePhys.org - 4 hours ago
Observations made with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have, for the first time, detected the effects of general relativity predicted by Einstein, in ...
A star orbiting a black hole shows Einstein got gravity right — againScienceNews - 5 hours ago
For the first time, general relativity has been confirmed in the region near a supermassive black hole.
Einstein theory passes black hole testBBC News - 5 hours ago
The black hole at the centre of our galaxy has helped astronomers confirm a key prediction of Albert Einstein's ideas.
Einstein's theory of relativity passes yet another testDaily Mail - 36 minutes ago
More than a century after Albert Einstein proposed it, his theory of general relativity has passed another test.
Einstein’s Theory of Relativity Passes Yet Another TestKQED Science - 1 hours ago
Einstein’s theory says the fabric of the universe is not simply space, but a more complex entity called space-time. Black holes offer a good opportunity to test that idea
Scientists confirm Einstein's supermassive black hole theoryReuters - 2 hours ago
A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein's predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive ...
Star Zooms Past Monster Black Hole, Confirms RelativitySPACE.com - 3 hours ago
For the first time ever, researchers have watched a star race past the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, verifying that its motion showed the effects of general relativity, ...
VLT optics provide key to Relativity breakthroughoptics.org - 3 hours ago
Adaptive optics and interferometry instruments help confirm effects of space-time around supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way.
How We Discovered the Black Hole at the Center of Our GalaxyAstronomy.com - 3 hours ago
On Thursday, astronomers announced the first observations of the effect of a black hole’s gravitational redshift — light coming from a star in the gravitational field near a black ...