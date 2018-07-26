Starlight stretched by Milky Way’s black hole proves Einstein right Newscientist - 3 hours ago Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity says a black hole’s gravity stretches the light waves of nearby stars – and we’ve seen it happen for the first time

Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby Starlight Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago Astronomers have long had their eye on a group of stars that precariously circles just outside the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. And, in a discovery announced ... Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby Starlight, Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago



GRAVITY confirms predictions of general relativity near the galactic centre's massive black hole Phys.org - 4 hours ago Observations made with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have, for the first time, detected the effects of general relativity predicted by Einstein, in ...

A star orbiting a black hole shows Einstein got gravity right — again ScienceNews - 5 hours ago For the first time, general relativity has been confirmed in the region near a supermassive black hole.

Einstein theory passes black hole test BBC News - 5 hours ago The black hole at the centre of our galaxy has helped astronomers confirm a key prediction of Albert Einstein's ideas.

Einstein's theory of relativity passes yet another test Daily Mail - 36 minutes ago More than a century after Albert Einstein proposed it, his theory of general relativity has passed another test.

Einstein’s Theory of Relativity Passes Yet Another Test KQED Science - 1 hours ago Einstein’s theory says the fabric of the universe is not simply space, but a more complex entity called space-time. Black holes offer a good opportunity to test that idea

Scientists confirm Einstein's supermassive black hole theory Reuters - 2 hours ago A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein's predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive ...

Star Zooms Past Monster Black Hole, Confirms Relativity SPACE.com - 3 hours ago For the first time ever, researchers have watched a star race past the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, verifying that its motion showed the effects of general relativity, ...

VLT optics provide key to Relativity breakthrough optics.org - 3 hours ago Adaptive optics and interferometry instruments help confirm effects of space-time around supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way.