Starlight stretched by Milky Way’s black hole proves Einstein right

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity says a black hole’s gravity stretches the light waves of nearby stars – and we’ve seen it happen for the first time

Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby Starlight

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

Astronomers have long had their eye on a group of stars that precariously circles just outside the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy. And, in a discovery announced ...

Supermassive Black Hole Caught Sucking Energy From Nearby Starlight, Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

GRAVITY confirms predictions of general relativity near the galactic centre's massive black hole

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Observations made with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have, for the first time, detected the effects of general relativity predicted by Einstein, in ...

A star orbiting a black hole shows Einstein got gravity right — again

ScienceNews - 5 hours ago

For the first time, general relativity has been confirmed in the region near a supermassive black hole.

Einstein theory passes black hole test

BBC News - 5 hours ago

The black hole at the centre of our galaxy has helped astronomers confirm a key prediction of Albert Einstein's ideas.

Einstein's theory of relativity passes yet another test

Daily Mail - 36 minutes ago

More than a century after Albert Einstein proposed it, his theory of general relativity has passed another test.

Einstein’s Theory of Relativity Passes Yet Another Test

KQED Science - 1 hours ago

Einstein’s theory says the fabric of the universe is not simply space, but a more complex entity called space-time. Black holes offer a good opportunity to test that idea

Scientists confirm Einstein's supermassive black hole theory

Reuters - 2 hours ago

A team of international scientists observing a star in the Milky Way have for the first time confirmed Einstein's predictions of what happens to the motion of a star passing close to a supermassive ...

Star Zooms Past Monster Black Hole, Confirms Relativity

SPACE.com - 3 hours ago

For the first time ever, researchers have watched a star race past the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, verifying that its motion showed the effects of general relativity, ...

VLT optics provide key to Relativity breakthrough

optics.org - 3 hours ago

Adaptive optics and interferometry instruments help confirm effects of space-time around supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way.

How We Discovered the Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy

Astronomy.com - 3 hours ago

On Thursday, astronomers announced the first observations of the effect of a black hole&rsquo;s gravitational redshift &mdash; light coming from a star in the gravitational field near a black ...

