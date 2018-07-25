Tommy Hilfiger smart clothes track wearers

Tommy Hilfiger smart clothes track wearersBBC Technology - 5 hours ago
The new line will provide the brand with information on what happens to clothes when they leave the store.
When we think of wearable technology, devices like fitness trackers and smartwatches probably come to mind. However in recent times that has changed as companies are starting to explore smart ...
How do you convince everyday people to serve as unofficial ambassadors for a fashion brand? Make smart clothes, apparently. Tommy Hilfiger is launching a Tommy Jeans Xplore garment ...
Here comes more smart clothing nobody asked for. Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger today announced the launch of a new line of men’s and women’s clothing, Tommy Jeans Xplore, which comes ...
Big fan of the Tommy Hilfiger brand? It now has clothes with Bluetooth tags that know when you're wearing them.