Uber resumes testing for autonomous cars in 'manual mode' Phys.org - 4 hours ago Uber said Tuesday it was taking the first step toward restarting its autonomous ridesharing program, putting its self-driving cars back on the road in "manual mode," with a driver at the wheel ...

Uber reboots autonomous vehicle tests with an emphasis on safety following fatal crash Techspot - 2 hours ago After an autonomous Uber vehicle fatally struck an Arizona pedestrian back in March, the company brought all of its self-driving vehicle tests to an abrupt halt.

Uber’s Self-Driving Cars Back On Public Roads Albeit In Manual Mode Ubergizmo - 2 hours ago Uber grounded its entire fleet of self-driving cars after the fatal accident earlier this year in Arizona. It halted testing of its self-driving Volvo XC90 vehicles after the accident. Uber ...

Uber’s self-driving cars are back on public roads, but under human control The Verge - 3 hours ago Uber’s self-driving cars are back on public roads in Pittsburgh this week, four months after a fatal crash prompted the company to shut down its testing program in North America. ...

Uber’s self-driving cars are returning to public streets—in manual mode Arstechnica - 4 hours ago Uber halted testing nationwide after a deadly crash in March.

Uber resumes self-driving car tests, but only in manual mode Engadget - 6 hours ago Uber stopped all self-driving car tests following a fatal accident in Tempe, Arizona earlier this year, but today they're getting back on the road in limited fashion. The company ...