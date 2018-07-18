Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

The amazing dragon of Lingwu

Cosmos Magazine - 1 hours ago

Scientists have discovered the remains of an enormous species of diplodocoid dinosaur in China.

Scientists Claim They Found Bigfoot (The Brachiosaur, Anyway)

Discover Magazine - 5 hours ago

I don't know about you, but nothing wakes me up in the morning quite like an announcement from a peer-reviewed journal declaring that paleontologists have found Bigfoot in the Black Hills region ...

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot to date

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

As it turns out, "Bigfoot" was a dinosaur—a giant, plant-eating one. A new study based on fossils excavated in Wyoming reveals the largest dinosaur foot ever found and identifies it as a brachiosaur, ...

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot to date, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago

Maybe Bigfoot was a dinosaur, if these fossils are any indication

FOXNews - 1 hours ago

While basketball player LeBron James' shoe size (15) is pretty big, it's nowhere near the considerable foot size of the dinosaur with the largest feet on record, a new study finds.

Maybe Bigfoot Was a Dinosaur, If These Fossils Are Any Indication, Livescience - 6 hours ago

Largest dinosaur footprint ever found was made by a brachiosaur TWICE the size of the T-rex

Daily Mail - 5 hours ago

Experts from the American Museum Of Natural History in New York made the discovery by studying fossils excavated in Wyoming using 3D scanning and detailed measurements.

Paleontologists unearth world's largest dinosaur foot

UPI - 3 hours ago

Paleontologists have identified the owner of the largest dinosaur foot ever found.

Paleontologists discover largest dinosaur foot ever

ScienceDaily - 60 minutes ago

The dinosaur foot known as 'Bigfoot,' described in a new scientific paper recently published in the open-access journal PeerJ -- the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences, was excavated ...

Bigfoot was a dinosaur, Eurekalert - 5 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer