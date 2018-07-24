Learning to Code Just a Flick & Swish Away With Harry Potter-Themed Kit Geek.com - 3 hours ago Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry may not be real. But, thanks to a partnership between Kano and Warner Bros., your dream of becoming a sorcerer can be. The Harry Potter Kano Coding ...

Kano’s Harry Potter Wand Will Teach You How To Code (And Be A Wizard) Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago For old school programmers, learning to code back in the day was a pretty dull affair where you had to learn what you needed to know from thick manuals. Things have definitely come a long way ...

Harry Potter coding kit teaches programming with a wand - CNET CNET - 5 hours ago The first Harry Potter-themed STEM product teaches kids how to code up magic spells.

Kano's next coding kit is a Harry Potter wand Engadget - 5 hours ago Harry Potter fans have plenty of replica wands to choose from. Some are designed for children, with mystical sound effects and LED lights. Others hew closer to movie props with beautifully ...

Kano tries to make learning code magical with its new Harry Potter Coding kit The Verge - 5 hours ago Kano’s DIY computer kits have been some of the more interesting learn-to-code projects out there, with brightly colored, well-designed hardware backed up by a surprisingly solid ...

Coding gets a real-life magic wand with Kano’s Harry Potter kit TechCrunch - 5 hours ago Kano has been an undeniable success story. The company, which began life as a Kickstarter project, had shipped north of 200,000 of its Raspberry Pi coding kits by the end of last year. 2017 ...

British start-up partners with Warner Brothers to release a Harry Potter wand that teaches children to codeÂ Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 4 hours ago