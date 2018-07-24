Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Learning to Code Just a Flick & Swish Away With Harry Potter-Themed Kit

Geek.com - 3 hours ago

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry may not be real. But, thanks to a partnership between Kano and Warner Bros., your dream of becoming a sorcerer can be. The Harry Potter Kano Coding ...

Kano’s Harry Potter Wand Will Teach You How To Code (And Be A Wizard)

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

For old school programmers, learning to code back in the day was a pretty dull affair where you had to learn what you needed to know from thick manuals. Things have definitely come a long way ...

Harry Potter coding kit teaches programming with a wand - CNET

CNET - 5 hours ago

The first Harry Potter-themed STEM product teaches kids how to code up magic spells.

Kano's next coding kit is a Harry Potter wand

Engadget - 5 hours ago

Harry Potter fans have plenty of replica wands to choose from. Some are designed for children, with mystical sound effects and LED lights. Others hew closer to movie props with beautifully ...

Kano tries to make learning code magical with its new Harry Potter Coding kit

The Verge - 5 hours ago

Kano’s DIY computer kits have been some of the more interesting learn-to-code projects out there, with brightly colored, well-designed hardware backed up by a surprisingly solid ...

Coding gets a real-life magic wand with Kano’s Harry Potter kit

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

Kano has been an undeniable success story. The company, which began life as a Kickstarter project, had shipped north of 200,000 of its Raspberry Pi coding kits by the end of last year. 2017 ...

British start-up partners with Warner Brothers to release a Harry Potter wand that teaches children to codeÂ 

Telegraph.co.uk Tech - 4 hours ago

Kano is releasing a programmable Harry Potter wand this fall

Fastcompany Tech - 5 hours ago

The $99 coding kit is available for pre-order now and will go on sale October 1. Wingardium leviosa! Kano, which makes a variety of kid-friendly computer coding products, continues to go beyond ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer