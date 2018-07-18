New Wearable Sensor Detects Stress Hormone in Sweat

New Wearable Sensor Detects Stress Hormone in SweatIEEE Spectrum - 3 hours ago
Cortisol is key to tracking stress, but it's tough to measure in an instant; Stanford researchers say they've figured out how
The hormone cortisol rises and falls naturally throughout the day and can spike in response to stress, but current methods for measuring cortisol levels require waiting several days for results ...Wearable device measures cortisol in sweat, Science Blog - 3 hours ago
Cortisol (best known as the stress hormone) is handy for tracking your athletic performance and even spotting signs of disease, since it reflects how well your adrenal or pituitary ...
NewsA group of scientists have created a stretchy patch that, applied directly to the skin, wicks up sweat and assesses how much cortisol a person is producing.Contributed Author: Stanford ...