Focus: The Fastest Spinners

Focus: The Fastest SpinnersAPS Physics - 5 hours ago
Author(s): Mark BuchananTwo teams report spinning nanoscale particles at more than 60 billion rpm, the fastest rotation of any object, with the potential to probe the quantum vacuum.[Physics ...
World's fastest man-made spinning object could help study quantum mechanicsPhys.org - 6 hours ago
Researchers have created the fastest man-made rotor in the world, which they believe will help them study quantum mechanics.World's fastest man-made spinning object could help study quantum mechanics, Eurekalert - 8 hours ago
Levitating glass particles are fastest spinning objects ever seenNewscientist - Thu 19 Jul 18
Tiny particles of glass have been trapped in a laser and spun at more than 1 billion times per second, the fastest rotation of any object ever seen
Fastest manmade spinning object to aid quantum mechanics scienceUPI - 3 hours ago
The creators of the world's fastest manmade rotor believe their invention will boost the study of quantum mechanism.
World's fastest human-made spinning object could help study quantum mechanicsScienceDaily - 6 hours ago
Researchers have created the fastest human-made spinning object in the world, which they believe will help them study material science, quantum mechanics and the properties of vacuum.