Corning Gorilla Glass 6 will protect your next phone from 15 drops in a row

Gizmag - 17 hours ago

Corning's Gorilla Glass covers the displays of phones from Apple, Samsung, LG and many more, and two years after the last refresh, Corning has just unveiled Gorilla Glass 6. Now more ...

Corning Announces Gorilla Glass 6, With Multi-Drop Protection

Extremetech - 2 hours ago

Gorilla Glass 6 has been released, now with (supposedly) better multi-drop protection. The post Corning Announces Gorilla Glass 6, With Multi-Drop Protection appeared first on ExtremeTech.

Goodbye fingerprints and smudges. For phones, matte is the new black - CNET

CNET - 2 hours ago

Corning's new technology can etch designs -- one day, maybe even a photo of your dog -- onto the back glass panel of a phone.

Cracking news: improved smartphone glass twice as likely to survive drops

Guardian.co.uk - 4 hours ago

New version of Gorilla Glass used in iPhone and Samsung devices could help make smashed screens a thing of the pastGlass-maker Corning has unveiled a new version of its Gorilla Glass used in ...

Gorilla Glass 6 gives phones a better shot at surviving multiple drops

Engadget - 17 hours ago

Toughened glass has long protected your phone against a singular drop, but one-and-done isn&#039;t how it works in real life -- we&#039;ve all seen butterfingers users whose device ...

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 offers improved durability for next-gen mobile devices

Techspot - 17 hours ago

Corning on Wednesday introduced its newest breakthrough in glass technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Described as Corning’s most durable cover glass to date, it was designed specifically ...

Gorilla Glass 6 is here to withstand your clumsy hands

TechCrunch - 18 hours ago

A bit of good news for the perpetually clumsy. Corning unveiled the latest version of its ubiquitous smartphone-encasing material today at an event in California. Gorilla Glass 6 is, naturally, ...

Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 Promises Colossal Phone Protection Surviving 15 Consecutive Drops

HotHardware - 19 hours ago

Corning today announced its latest generation of Gorilla Glass, and it's now tougher than ever. As you might expect, everything is bigger and better this time around, which means that Gorilla ...

Corning Says Gorilla Glass 6 Can Survive Multiple Drops

Ubergizmo - 19 hours ago

Your smartphones are about to get more durable. Corning&#8217;s Gorilla Glass is widely used in the industry for the cover glass on consumer mobile devices. The company today announced Gorilla ...

Corning’s new Gorilla Glass 6 will let your phone survive 15 drops

The Verge - 20 hours ago

Corning just announced the release of Gorilla Glass 6, emphasizing that it’s more durable than previous models. The company says that the glass will survive up to 15 drops from ...

Corning's new glass will let your smartphone survive multiple drops - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - 20 hours ago

The supplier for Apple, Samsung and other device makers has designed the new Gorilla Glass 6 to survive 15 drops at a height of 1 meter.

Galaxy S10 and others could be far tougher thanks to Corning’s new glass

Techradar - 5 hours ago

Gorilla Glass 6 has been announced and it's up to two times tougher than Gorilla Glass 5.

Corning’s tough new Gorilla Glass 6 is coming to a phone near you

Fastcompany Tech - 17 hours ago

The latest incarnation of this 11-year-old staple of serious smartphones is up to twice as likely to survive a drop. Butterfingers rejoice: The next smartphone you buy might have a screen that&#x2019;s ...

