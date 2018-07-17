Astronomers Have Discovered a Dozen New Moons Circling Jupiter TIME - 28 minutes ago Giving Jupiter 79 in total, the most of any planet in our solar system

Jupiter's Got Twelve New Moons — One is a Bit of a Problem Child Discover Magazine - 1 hours ago Jupiter’s family has really grown since Galileo first recorded its four largest moons in 1610. On Tuesday, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) announced the discovery of 10 new moons ... Jupiter’s Got Twelve New Moons — One is a Bit of a Problem Child, Astronomy.com - 1 hours ago



Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball' Phys.org - 1 hours ago Twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter have been found—11 "normal" outer moons, and one that they're calling an "oddball." This brings Jupiter's total number of known moons to a whopping 79—the ...

Planet Nine search finds 12 new Jovian moons Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago New discoveries include an oddball and the most distant known object in the solar system. Richard A Lovett reports.

12 moons discovered around Jupiter, say scientists The Independent - 2 hours ago Scientists have found a whole 12 new moons orbiting around Jupiter, in a breakthrough discovery about our mysterious neighbour.

Jupiter has 12 more moons than we knew about — and one is bizarre ScienceNews - 2 hours ago Astronomers found a dozen previously unknown moons of Jupiter, and one may be a remnant of a larger moon that was all but ground to dust.

A dozen new moons have been discovered orbiting Jupiter Daily Mail - 58 minutes ago The discovery from scientists at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC, brings the Jupiter's total number of moons to a whopping 79 - the most of any planet in the solar ...

Jupiter has a dozen new moons, including one 'oddball' - CNET CNET - 2 hours ago The biggest planet around also has the biggest entourage of satellites, and its posse just grew again.

Researchers discover a dozen new moons of Jupiter Engadget - 2 hours ago Today, researchers from the Carnegie Institution for Science announced that they have discovered twelve more moons of our solar system's resident monster planet, Jupiter. This ...

Astronomers have found a new crop of moons around Jupiter, and one of them is a weirdo The Verge - 2 hours ago Ten more moons have been confirmed to orbit around Jupiter, bringing the planet’s total known satellite count to 79. That’s the highest number of moons of any planet in the ...

Astronomers Discovered 12 New Moons Around Jupiter. Here's How Wired Science - 2 hours ago Eleven of them behave a lot like Jupiter's other moons, but the twelfth one is weird (in a good way).